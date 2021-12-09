Sweet Potato Steaks Over Kale

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamins A and C, which help support your immune system, as well as gut-healthy fiber. Here, we've turned them into the main event, put them on a simple kale salad, and finished the dish with a delectable sweet-and-sour topping.

By Julia Levy
Health January/February 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Rub sweet potatoes evenly with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Working in batches, cook sweet potatoes until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes per side, and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast sweet potatoes until tender, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small skillet. Cook shallots, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add wine, maple syrup, thyme, mustard, and 3 tablespoons vinegar and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in raisins.

  • Massage kale leaves with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining tablespoon vinegar in a large bowl until leaves tenderize, about 1 minute. Toss goat cheese and almonds into kale. Divide kale evenly among 4 plates; place 2 sweet potato slices on each, and top with a spoonful of shallot-maple mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 522mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 9g; sugars 16g; saturated fat 3g.
