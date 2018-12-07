Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total TIme
Yield
4
By Karen Rankin

When you think you have enough vegetables, add some more. Complement a produce-stuffed quesadilla with a vibrant side salad. Not only will you get extra nutrition, you’ll also feel full longer. Win-win!

Ingredients

  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. pieces
  • 1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 poblano chiles, seeded and cut into 1/2-in. pieces
  • 2 parsnips, peeled and sliced into 1/4-in.-thick half-moons
  • 2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 4 8-in. whole-wheat flour tortillas
  • 4 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 2 cups packed baby arugula
  • 1 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 1/2 cup plain 1% low-fat Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 485
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 58g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 673mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 373mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss together sweet potato, onion, chiles, parsnips, cumin, 1½ tablespoons of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until vegetables are tender and lightly charred, about 40 minutes, stirring once after 20 minutes.

Step 2

Arrange tortillas on a work surface. Sprinkle ¼ cup cheese over half of each tortilla; top evenly with roasted vegetable mixture. Fold tortillas in half over filling.

Step 3

Heat ½ tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add 2 assembled quesadillas to skillet; cook until cheese has melted and quesadilla is lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat procedure with ½ tablespoon oil and remaining 2 quesadillas.

Step 4

Whisk together honey, black pepper, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, and remaining ½ tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add arugula and radishes; toss gently to coat. In a separate small bowl, stir together yogurt and remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice.

Step 5

Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges. Serve with salad topped with yogurt-lime mixture.

Also appeared in: , January, 2019

You May Like

Read More