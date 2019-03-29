How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°F. If you have a baking stone, preheat the stone on the center rack of the oven for at least 45 minutes.

Step 2 Let the dough rest at room temperature while the oven preheats. Have all your toppings prepped and ready to go.

Step 3 For the sweet potato puree, put the sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan and add water to cover. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat and simmer until the potatoes are just fork­tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain in a colander, then transfer to a food processor. Add the garlic, cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and ⅛ teaspoon of the pepper. Process to a smooth, spreadable puree, scraping down the sides once or twice. Use immediately or cover and keep at room temperature for a few hours.

Step 4 For the pesto, combine the parsley, cashews, oil, nutritional yeast, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ⅛ teaspoon pepper in a small food processor or blender. Blend to a rough puree, scraping down the sides once or twice. If the pesto is too thick to drizzle, stir in a little water. Use immediately or keep at room temperature for a few hours.

Step 5 Lightly spray an 18 x 13-inch sheet pan with oil. Lightly flour a work surface and place the dough on it. Dust the dough with flour and roll it out to a thick rectangle slightly smaller than the pan dimensions. Carefully transfer the dough to the pan, then press it into the pan all the way to the edges.