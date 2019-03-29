This pizza’s “sauce” is a puree of sweet potatoes topped with fontina cheese, kale, red peppers, and a drizzle of parsley pesto. To simplify things, the pizza is baked in a rectangular sheet pan, but you could shape it into two rounds if you’d like.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°F. If you have a baking stone, preheat the stone on the center rack of the oven for at least 45 minutes.
Let the dough rest at room temperature while the oven preheats. Have all your toppings prepped and ready to go.
For the sweet potato puree, put the sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan and add water to cover. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat and simmer until the potatoes are just forktender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain in a colander, then transfer to a food processor. Add the garlic, cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, and ⅛ teaspoon of the pepper. Process to a smooth, spreadable puree, scraping down the sides once or twice. Use immediately or cover and keep at room temperature for a few hours.
For the pesto, combine the parsley, cashews, oil, nutritional yeast, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ⅛ teaspoon pepper in a small food processor or blender. Blend to a rough puree, scraping down the sides once or twice. If the pesto is too thick to drizzle, stir in a little water. Use immediately or keep at room temperature for a few hours.
Lightly spray an 18 x 13-inch sheet pan with oil. Lightly flour a work surface and place the dough on it. Dust the dough with flour and roll it out to a thick rectangle slightly smaller than the pan dimensions. Carefully transfer the dough to the pan, then press it into the pan all the way to the edges.
Spread the sweet potato puree evenly over the dough, covering the entire surface with no rim. You should have only a thin layer of the puree. Evenly scatter on the kale, fontina, and bell peppers. Place the sheet pan on the rack or the stone, and bake until the pizza is puffed and well browned on the edges and the cheese melts, 10 to 15 minutes. Drizzle on the pesto, cut into 12 rectangles, and serve.
Also appeared in: , , ,Healthy Recipes from The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook