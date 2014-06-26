Our reviewers rave about this sweet potato casserole recipe claiming that "family members who didn't like sweet potatoes are now fans." Don't miss out on this dish at your next potluck or holiday gathering.This traditional casserole topped with gooey marshmallows and crunchy pecans gets trimmed down just in time for the holidays. Using half-and-half instead of butter adds a touch of creamy richness with just one-third the fat and less than half the calories of butter.