Sweet Potato Bowl with Blueberries

Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
JULIA LEVY
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 3 to 4 medium)
  • 2 tablespoons no-salt-added unsweetened almond butter
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 1/3 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut, toasted
  • Unsweetened coconut cream (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 348
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 57g
  • Sugar per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 280mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork, and microwave on high until tender, about 8 minutes, turning potatoes over every 2 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Peel and discard skins.

Step 2

Place sweet potatoes, almond butter, almond milk, ginger, and salt in a food processor.Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Spoon sweet potato mixture evenly into 4 bowls, and top with blueberries, toasted coconut, and, if desired, coconut cream. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

