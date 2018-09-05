- Calories per serving 348
- Fat per serving 12g
- Fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 57g
- Sugar per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 280mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 127mg
Sweet Potato Bowl with Blueberries
Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis
How to Make It
Step 1
Prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork, and microwave on high until tender, about 8 minutes, turning potatoes over every 2 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Peel and discard skins.
Step 2
Place sweet potatoes, almond butter, almond milk, ginger, and salt in a food processor.Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Spoon sweet potato mixture evenly into 4 bowls, and top with blueberries, toasted coconut, and, if desired, coconut cream. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled.