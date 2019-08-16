Get some veggies in early in the day with this Mexican-inspired wrap.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium. Add eggs to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through but still soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the salsa. Remove from heat.
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Divide eggs evenly on centers of tortillas. Top evenly with sweet potatoes, beans, cilantro, remaining 2 tablespoons salsa, and hot sauce, if desired. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, fold in sides of tortilla over filling; roll up.
Chef's Notes
Make Ahead: Wrap in plastic and refrigerate up to 1 week. To reheat, remove plastic and wrap burrito in a damp paper towel. Microwave at 50 percent power until heated through, about 2 minutes.
Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019