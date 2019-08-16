Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium. Add eggs to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through but still soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the salsa. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Divide eggs evenly on centers of tortillas. Top evenly with sweet potatoes, beans, cilantro, remaining 2 tablespoons salsa, and hot sauce, if desired. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, fold in sides of tortilla over filling; roll up.