Sweet Potato & Black Bean Breakfast Burritos

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 2
Get some veggies in early in the day with this Mexican-inspired wrap.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons jarred tomatillo salsa, divided
  • 2 (8-in.) whole-grain, high-fiber tortillas
  • 1/2 cup frozen diced sweet potatoes, cooked according to package directions
  • 1/2 cup canned no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 279mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 37g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 581mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium. Add eggs to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until cooked through but still soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the salsa. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Divide eggs evenly on centers of tortillas. Top evenly with sweet potatoes, beans, cilantro, remaining 2 tablespoons salsa, and hot sauce, if desired. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, fold in sides of tortilla over filling; roll up.

Chef's Notes

Make Ahead: Wrap in plastic and refrigerate up to 1 week. To reheat, remove plastic and wrap burrito in a damp paper towel. Microwave at 50 percent power until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2019

