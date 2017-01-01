- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Sodium per serving 127mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Sweet and Sour Pearl Onions
Jen Causey; Photo Styling: Chelsea Zimmer ; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Plant power. Pearl onions (like all onions) are rich in the antioxidant quercetin.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add onions and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has cooked off and onions are beginning to caramelize, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in broth, vinegar, and honey; bring to a boil.
Step 2
Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter; cook until liquid has thickened and reduced to about 2 tablespoons and onions are caramelized, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.