Sweet and Sour Pearl Onions

Active Time
35 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
8
Plant power. Pearl onions (like all onions) are rich in the antioxidant quercetin.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 16 ounce packaged frozen pearl onions, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Chopped fresh chives, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 127mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add onions and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has cooked off and onions are beginning to caramelize, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in broth, vinegar, and honey; bring to a boil.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter; cook until liquid has thickened and reduced to about 2 tablespoons and onions are caramelized, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.

