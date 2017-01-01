- Calories per serving 275
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrates per serving 26g
- Sodium per serving 510mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
These make lovely finger foods. Go with the smaller, inner bibb lettuce leaves.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, garlic, crushed red pepper, and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until slightly thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup, about 4 minutes. Combine chicken and 1/4 cup of the orange juice mixture in a medium bowl; toss to coat.
Step 2
Divide chicken mixture among lettuce leaves. Top evenly with radish, cucumber, and peanuts. Drizzle with remaining 1/4 cup orange juice mixture and serve with lime wedges.