Sweet-and-Sour Cauliflower with Chicken

Active Time
35 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

This dish boasts all the flavor of takeout but with fresher veggies and no greasy fried chicken in sight. Replacing some of the chicken with cauliflower gives the meal vitamins C and K, not to mention an irresistible caramelized nuttiness. For a spicier supper, replace some of the ketchup with sriracha.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice
  • 3 tablespoons no-salt-added ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 pound cauliflower florets (about 4 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
  • 1 large red bell pepper, sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup snow peas, halved diagonally
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 404
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 58g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 500mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 8 cups water to a boil over high. Add rice, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 22 to 23 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, whisk together ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, cornstarch, and 1/4 cup water in a small bowl until smooth.

Step 3

Place cauliflower and 2 tablespoons water in a medium microwavable bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until softened, but not fully tender, about 3 1/2 minutes.

Step 4

Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add chicken, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 2 minutes. Add cauliflower and bell pepper; cook, stirring often, until browned and slightly tender, about 7 minutes. Add snow peas; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Stir in soy sauce mixture, and cook, stirring often, until sauce is thickened and chicken is done, about 1 minute.

Step 5

Serve chicken mixture over rice. Sprinkle with scallions and, if desired, sesame seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

