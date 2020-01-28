This dish boasts all the flavor of takeout but with fresher veggies and no greasy fried chicken in sight. Replacing some of the chicken with cauliflower gives the meal vitamins C and K, not to mention an irresistible caramelized nuttiness. For a spicier supper, replace some of the ketchup with sriracha.
How to Make It
Bring 8 cups water to a boil over high. Add rice, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 22 to 23 minutes. Drain.
Meanwhile, whisk together ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, cornstarch, and 1/4 cup water in a small bowl until smooth.
Place cauliflower and 2 tablespoons water in a medium microwavable bowl. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until softened, but not fully tender, about 3 1/2 minutes.
Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add chicken, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 2 minutes. Add cauliflower and bell pepper; cook, stirring often, until browned and slightly tender, about 7 minutes. Add snow peas; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Stir in soy sauce mixture, and cook, stirring often, until sauce is thickened and chicken is done, about 1 minute.
Serve chicken mixture over rice. Sprinkle with scallions and, if desired, sesame seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020