Super-Green Smoothie Bowl

5 minutes
35 minutes
2
Beth Lipton

Banana and hempseed give this bowl a luscious, creamy texture.

Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 medium-size ripe banana (about 4 oz.), sliced
  • 2 cups frozen chopped spinach (about 5 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup fresh pineapple cubes (about 2 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup coconut water, plus more as needed
  • 2 small kiwis (about 5 1/2 oz.), peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons hempseed
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw honey, optional
  • Desired toppings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sodium per serving 433mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Freeze banana slices for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

Step 2

 Place banana, spinach, pineapple, coconut water, kiwis, hempseed, salt, and, if desired, ginger and honey in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons coconut water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.

