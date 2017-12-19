- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrates per serving 38g
- Sodium per serving 433mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 162mg
Super-Green Smoothie Bowl
Banana and hempseed give this bowl a luscious, creamy texture.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Freeze banana slices for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
Step 2
Place banana, spinach, pineapple, coconut water, kiwis, hempseed, salt, and, if desired, ginger and honey in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons coconut water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.