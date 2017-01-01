Super Green Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a large pot; add 1 tablespoon salt. Have ready a bowl of ice water.

Step 2 Trim tough ends from asparagus. Cut 1 bunch diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Shave stalks of remaining asparagus with a vegetable peeler. Add diagonally cut asparagus, edamame and peas to boiling water; cook for 4 minutes. Plunge vegetables into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain well.

Step 3 Process oil, almonds, garlic and lemon zest in a blender until smooth. Add herbs and process until smooth.