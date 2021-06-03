Summer Vegetable Curry With Crispy Tofu

Rating: Unrated

Curry paste, garlic, ginger, and scallions come together to form a deeply flavorful bowl; the corn salad on top brings texture and crunch. And thanks to the tofu, brown rice, and cashews, this completely plant-based meal has 18 grams of protein and more than 20 percent of your daily iron needs.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
  • Bring 1½ cups water and rice to boil in a medium saucepan over high. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside, covered, until ready to serve.

  • While rice cooks, stir together corn, basil, cilantro, and 1½ tablespoons lime juice in a medium bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high. Cook tofu, undisturbed, until nicely browned on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Flip tofu over and cook until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes total. Transfer tofu to a plate, and cover to keep warm.

  • Return skillet to medium-high. Add remaining tablespoon oil, zucchini, squash, and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in scallions, curry paste, garlic, and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk and salt; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in tofu and remaining 1½ tablespoons lime juice. Divide rice and curry among 4 bowls; top each with corn salad and cashews.

474 calories; fat 24g; sodium 795mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 18g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 7g.
