Summer Squash Frittata
This heavy-on-the-veggies frittata packs more than a full serving of produce into each slice. Salty Parm, fragrant thyme, and sweet onions add complexity and depth. Serve it with toast, potatoes, or a salad—at any time of day.
Health June 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
234 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 295mg; sodium 586mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 16g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 7g.