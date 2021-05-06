Summer Squash Frittata

This heavy-on-the-veggies frittata packs more than a full serving of produce into each slice. Salty Parm, fragrant thyme, and sweet onions add complexity and depth. Serve it with toast, potatoes, or a salad—at any time of day.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a 10-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook zucchini, squash, onion, and garlic, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add thyme, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Whisk together eggs, Parmesan, milk, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Pour over vegetable mixture in skillet; cook over low, undisturbed, until edges begin to set, about 1 minute.

  • Transfer skillet to preheated oven, and bake until frittata is set, 10 to 12 minutes. Carefully run a rubber spatula around edge to loosen from pan; let stand 5 minutes. Carefully invert onto a serving plate. Garnish with additional thyme, cut into slices, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 295mg; sodium 586mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 16g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 7g.
