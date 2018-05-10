How to Make It

Step 1 Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, allowing 3 to 4 inches of paper to extend over sides of pan.

Step 2 Stir together graham cracker crumbs and butter in a bowl until well blended. Press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Freeze pan until set, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Place strawberries in a medium bowl, and press with a spoon until liquid is released and strawberries are finely mashed. Stir in yogurt, honey, zest, and juice.