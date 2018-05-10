- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Strawberry-Lime Squares
How to Make It
Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, allowing 3 to 4 inches of paper to extend over sides of pan.
Stir together graham cracker crumbs and butter in a bowl until well blended. Press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Freeze pan until set, about 20 minutes.
Place strawberries in a medium bowl, and press with a spoon until liquid is released and strawberries are finely mashed. Stir in yogurt, honey, zest, and juice.
Beat cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture, and spread over graham cracker crust. Freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or overnight. Use parchment paper as handles to lift dessert out of pan; use a hot knife to cut into 12 squares. Garnish with lime zest, and serve immediately.