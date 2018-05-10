Strawberry-Lime Squares

Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 Mins
Total
Yield
12
DEB WISE

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 10 rectangles)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced (about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest, plus more for garnish, plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, allowing 3 to 4 inches of paper to extend over sides of pan.

Step 2

Stir together graham cracker crumbs and butter in a bowl until well blended. Press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Freeze pan until set, about 20 minutes.

Step 3

Place strawberries in a medium bowl, and press with a spoon until liquid is released and strawberries are finely mashed. Stir in yogurt, honey, zest, and juice.

Step 4

Beat cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture, and spread over graham cracker crust. Freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or overnight. Use parchment paper as handles to lift dessert out of pan; use a hot knife to cut into 12 squares. Garnish with lime zest, and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up