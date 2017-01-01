Strawberry Lime Panna Cottas

How to Make It

Step 1 Place 1/2 cup of the milk in a medium bowl and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 5 minutes. Bring remaining 1 1/2 cups milk to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Add to gelatin mixture, whisking to dissolve gelatin.

Step 2 Process gelatin mixture, yogurt, 5 cups of the strawberries, 3 tablespoons of the honey and 2 tablespoons of the lime juice in a blender until smooth.

Step 3 Slowly pour mixture into 10 (4-ounce) ramekins or molds. Refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours.