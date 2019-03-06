Strawberry-Beet Panna Cotta

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time (includes chilling)
Yield
8
By Karen Rankin

Beet juice gives this springy dessert a super-vibrant hue, but it’s the strawberry flavor that shines. Look for beet juice in the bottled juice section at the supermarket.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pure beet juice
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries (hulled), plus 4 strawberries (hulled and sliced lengthwise), divided
  • 1 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 3/4 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (from 1/4-oz. envelope)
  • 5 tablespoons chopped toasted pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sugar per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 169mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Process beet juice and hulled whole strawberries in a blender until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour into a saucepan. Stir in milk, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until 140°F on a candy thermometer, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, stir together hot water and gelatin in a small bowl; let stand 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3

Stir gelatin mixture into strawberry mixture in saucepan. Pour evenly into 8 (4-oz.) ramekins. Cover loosely with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and refrigerate until set, 4 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4

To serve, uncover ramekins, and top each with strawberry slices; sprinkle evenly with pistachios.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

You May Like

Read More