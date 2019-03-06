How to Make It

Step 1 Process beet juice and hulled whole strawberries in a blender until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour into a saucepan. Stir in milk, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until 140°F on a candy thermometer, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, stir together hot water and gelatin in a small bowl; let stand 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3 Stir gelatin mixture into strawberry mixture in saucepan. Pour evenly into 8 (4-oz.) ramekins. Cover loosely with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and refrigerate until set, 4 hours or up to overnight.