Beet juice gives this springy dessert a super-vibrant hue, but it’s the strawberry flavor that shines. Look for beet juice in the bottled juice section at the supermarket.
How to Make It
Process beet juice and hulled whole strawberries in a blender until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour into a saucepan. Stir in milk, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until 140°F on a candy thermometer, 5 to 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir together hot water and gelatin in a small bowl; let stand 3 to 4 minutes.
Stir gelatin mixture into strawberry mixture in saucepan. Pour evenly into 8 (4-oz.) ramekins. Cover loosely with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and refrigerate until set, 4 hours or up to overnight.
To serve, uncover ramekins, and top each with strawberry slices; sprinkle evenly with pistachios.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019