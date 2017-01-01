- Calories per serving 176
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 167mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 33mg
Strawberry Avocado Salad
Jennifer Causey
Can’t find white balsamic vinegar? Use regular balsamic or white wine vinegar.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together diced strawberries, shallot, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Let stand 15 minutes. Slightly mash with a whisk. Whisk in oil and tarragon; reserve 2 tablespoons of the dressing mixture.
Step 2
Add lettuces and quartered strawberries to dressing mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter or individual plates; top with avocado slices and pine nuts. Drizzle with reserved dressing.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016