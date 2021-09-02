Stovetop Chicken Thighs With Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated

Cooking the chicken under a weighted skillet speeds up the process and results in beautifully browned skin. The mushrooms and Brussels sprouts bring health-boosting compounds, and a bright and punchy lemon-herb sauce with capers transforms the simple combo into something extra special.

By Liz Mervosh
Health October 2021

Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

40 mins
40 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Sprinkle chicken skin evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Arrange chicken, skin side down, in skillet. Place a sheet of aluminum foil over skillet. Fill a separate, slightly smaller skillet with large aluminum cans and place on top of foil. Cook, undisturbed, until chicken skin is browned and very crisp, about 12 minutes.

  • While chicken cooks, stir together basil, parsley, capers, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl.

  • Remove top skillet and foil. Turn chicken over and scatter Brussels sprouts around chicken (it's OK to pile them up). Cook, uncovered, over medium, stirring Brussels sprouts occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of chicken registers 165°F, about 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

  • Add mushrooms and 2 tablespoons water to Brussels sprouts in skillet, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits on bottom of skillet. Increase heat to medium-high; cook, stirring often, until sprouts are crisp-tender and mushrooms are tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in basil mixture. Return chicken to skillet, sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 546mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 29g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 6g.
