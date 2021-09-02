Stovetop Chicken Thighs With Brussels Sprouts
Cooking the chicken under a weighted skillet speeds up the process and results in beautifully browned skin. The mushrooms and Brussels sprouts bring health-boosting compounds, and a bright and punchy lemon-herb sauce with capers transforms the simple combo into something extra special.
Health October 2021
Gallery
Credit: ANTONIS ACHILLEOS
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
379 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 546mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 29g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 6g.