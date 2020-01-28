Steakhouse Salad

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Break out this recipe for the hard-core carnivores in your life. It’s everything they (and you) love about a steakhouse meal—succulent beef, creamy spinach, and roasted potatoes—in salad form. Mushrooms and cherry tomatoes bump up the veg factor, and a light yet full-flavored blue cheese dressing ties it all together.

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces (4 to 5 small) red potatoes, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (8-oz.) beef tenderloin filet
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped (about 1 1/2 Tbsp.)
  • 1 tablespoon lower-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup), divided
  • 8 cups fresh baby spinach (about 6 oz.)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 612mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 208mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1/4 teaspoon each of the pepper and salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast potatoes until golden and tender, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through baking.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle beef with 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sear beef until browned on all sides and a thermometer registers 130°F to 135°F (for medium-rare), about 3 minutes per side, or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer beef to a plate; let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 3

Return skillet to medium-high. Add mushrooms and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons water and Worcestershire, and cook 1 minute. Remove mushroom mixture. Add tomatoes to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until blistered, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Stir together buttermilk, vinegar, 1/2 cup of the blue cheese, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Toss spinach in butter milk mixture.

Step 5

Serve spinach topped with potatoes, beef, mushroom mixture, and tomatoes; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup blue cheese.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

