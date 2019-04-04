Steak and Feta Salad

GREG DuPREE
Active Week Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Adam Hickman

Marinated feta makes this salad something special. Flavorful flank steak has a lot more going for it than just protein. It’s also high in selenium, zinc, and niacin.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, plus 3 Tbsp. fresh juice, divided
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, divided
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, cut into ¾-in. cubes
  • 1 (1-lb.) flank steak
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 5 ounces baby spinach (about 5 cups)
  • 2 cups sliced unpeeled English cucumber
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-size pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 32g
  • Cholesterol per serving 85g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 6g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 725mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 203mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together mint, lemon juice, 4 tablespoons of the oil, and 1 tablespoon of the oregano in a small bowl. Pour into a zip-top plastic bag; add feta cubes, and seal bag. Let marinate at room temperature 20 minutes, turning bag occasionally. Remove feta from marinade, and set aside; reserve marinade in bag.

Step 2

Season the steak with the pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oregano. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add steak to skillet; cook, undisturbed, about 3 minutes per side for medium doneness. Remove from heat and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing across the grain.

Step 3

Toss together spinach, cucumber, and basil in a large bowl with reserved marinade. Arrange mixture on a platter; top with feta and steak. Sprinkle with lemon zest and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019

You May Like

Read More