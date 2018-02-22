Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add the pork and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes total.

Step 3 Place potatoes in a 13 × 9-inch baking pan. Coat potatoes with cooking spray and toss until well coated. Place the pork in the center of the potatoes and sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper evenly over all.

Step 4 In a small bowl, combine the honey and sriracha sauce; set aside.

Step 5 Bake 10 minutes, stir potatoes, spoon sauce over pork, and continue baking 15 minutes or until internal temperature of the pork reaches 150°F.