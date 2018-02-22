Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks (1/4 tsp salt and pepper)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, such as sriracha

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Total fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Sodium per serving 310mg
  • Potassium per serving 985mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 6g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 26g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Step 2

Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add the pork and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes total.

Step 3

Place potatoes in a 13 × 9-inch baking pan. Coat potatoes with cooking spray and toss until well coated. Place the pork in the center of the potatoes and sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper evenly over all.

Step 4

In a small bowl, combine the honey and sriracha sauce; set aside.

Step 5

Bake 10 minutes, stir potatoes, spoon sauce over pork, and continue baking 15 minutes or until internal temperature of the pork reaches 150°F.

Step 6

Place the pork on a cutting board and let stand 3 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, gently toss the potatoes in the pan with any pan drippings. Cover to keep warm. Serve with pork.

Excerpted from The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition. ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

