Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add the pork and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes total.
Place potatoes in a 13 × 9-inch baking pan. Coat potatoes with cooking spray and toss until well coated. Place the pork in the center of the potatoes and sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper evenly over all.
In a small bowl, combine the honey and sriracha sauce; set aside.
Bake 10 minutes, stir potatoes, spoon sauce over pork, and continue baking 15 minutes or until internal temperature of the pork reaches 150°F.
Place the pork on a cutting board and let stand 3 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, gently toss the potatoes in the pan with any pan drippings. Cover to keep warm. Serve with pork.
Excerpted from The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition. ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.