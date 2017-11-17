- Calories per serving 210
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 118mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Spirulina Sunflower Bars
The idea of adding blue-green algae to your morning meal may sound strange. But it’s actually a super-healthy (and tasty) move. In this oatmeal breakfast bar recipe, spirulina powder adds protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
The green stuff may even help you ward off a cold: Studies have shown that spirulina boosts immune system function, so enjoying some of the algae at breakfast is a great way to start the day.
The bars also contain sunflower seeds, pepitas, and flaxseed, which provide fiber and more belly-filling protein. Raw honey supplies some sweetness, and if it’s from a local supplier, may help fight against allergies.
This recipe makes a nutritious on-the-go breakfast, but it’s also an easy-to-pack snack option for later in the day (and one that won’t leave you with the energy crash that follows a sugar-laden granola bar).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment, allowing paper to extend over sides of pan to create handles.
Combine oats, sunflower seeds, and pepitas on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until fragrant and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes, stirring after 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl; stir in coconut, flaxseed, and spirulina powder.
Stir together oil, sunflower butter, and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring often. Stir in honey and remove from heat. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture; stir well to combine. Firmly press mixture into prepared pan. Chill for 1 hour.
Using parchment handles, remove mixture from pan. Cut into 16 2-inch bars. Serve bars immediately or wrap in plastic and store in refrigerator.