Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1/4 cup fat-free ricotta cheese
  • 3 tablespoons shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon tarragon
  • 2 whole chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds total), halved and boned (leave skin on)
  • 1/2 teaspoon tub margarine, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Total fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Sodium per serving 135mg
  • Potassium per serving 320mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Combine spinach, cheeses, and tarragon. Add salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3

Lift up skin of each chicken breast and divide mixture evenly among them. Be careful not to tear skin. Smooth skin over stuffing; tuck underneath to form a neat package.

Step 4

Brush each breast with melted margarine. Place in 2-quart baking dish.

Step 5

Bake uncovered for 45–50 minutes until chicken is browned and no trace of pink remains.

Step 6

Remove and discard skin after cooking.

This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

