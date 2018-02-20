Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2 Combine spinach, cheeses, and tarragon. Add salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3 Lift up skin of each chicken breast and divide mixture evenly among them. Be careful not to tear skin. Smooth skin over stuffing; tuck underneath to form a neat package.

Step 4 Brush each breast with melted margarine. Place in 2-quart baking dish.

Step 5 Bake uncovered for 45–50 minutes until chicken is browned and no trace of pink remains.