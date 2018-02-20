Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Step 2
Combine spinach, cheeses, and tarragon. Add salt and pepper, if desired.
Step 3
Lift up skin of each chicken breast and divide mixture evenly among them. Be careful not to tear skin. Smooth skin over stuffing; tuck underneath to form a neat package.
Step 4
Brush each breast with melted margarine. Place in 2-quart baking dish.
Step 5
Bake uncovered for 45–50 minutes until chicken is browned and no trace of pink remains.
Step 6
Remove and discard skin after cooking.
This recipe excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.