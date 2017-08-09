Spinach-Salmon Salad

Yield
1
Julia Levy
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups baby spinach (about 1 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup flaked canned wild salmon (about 2 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup sautéed asparagus (grapeseed oil, sesame oil)
  • 1/4 cup sautéed mushrooms (oyster mushrooms, garlic, ginger, grapeseed oil, sesame oil)
  • 1/4 cup diagonally sliced carrot (from 1 carrot)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinaigrette (unseasoned rice vinegar, honey, salt, cucumbers)
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 348
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 899mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.

Step 2

For the asparagus: Sauté 8 oz. asparagus in 2 tsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Chop; toss with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 3

For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 4

Combine spinach, salmon, asparagus, mushrooms, and carrot in a bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and sesame seeds, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up