- Calories per serving 348
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrates per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 899mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Spinach-Salmon Salad
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.
Step 2
For the asparagus: Sauté 8 oz. asparagus in 2 tsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Chop; toss with 1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil.
Step 3
For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.
Step 4
Combine spinach, salmon, asparagus, mushrooms, and carrot in a bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and sesame seeds, if desired.