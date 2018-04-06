How to Make It

Step 1 Place vinegar and shallot in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Add mustard, pepper, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; whisk until well combined.

Step 2 Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat. Add eggs; cook until whites are set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn over; cook 1 minute for runny yolks. Sprinkle with remaining salt.