Spinach Salad With Fried Egg and Goat Cheese

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
DEB WISE
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced shallot (from 1 small shallot)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 5-oz. pkg. baby spinach
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/4 cup roasted unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 273
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 193mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 6g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 600mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place vinegar and shallot in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Add mustard, pepper, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; whisk until well combined.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat. Add eggs; cook until whites are set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn over; cook 1 minute for runny yolks. Sprinkle with remaining salt.

Step 3

Divide spinach among 4 plates. Top each with 1 egg, 2 tablespoons goat cheese, 2 tablespoons blueberries, and 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

