- Calories per serving 273
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 193mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrates per serving 6g
- Sugar per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 600mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Spinach Salad With Fried Egg and Goat Cheese
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapario
How to Make It
Step 1
Place vinegar and shallot in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Add mustard, pepper, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to bowl; whisk until well combined.
Step 2
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat. Add eggs; cook until whites are set, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn over; cook 1 minute for runny yolks. Sprinkle with remaining salt.
Step 3
Divide spinach among 4 plates. Top each with 1 egg, 2 tablespoons goat cheese, 2 tablespoons blueberries, and 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with vinaigrette.