Spinach-Quinoa Breakfast Salad With Berries And Granola

Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
By Julia Levy

Berries, granola, yogurt...and spinach? Trust us. All the makings of your morning parfait create an unexpected dish with pleasing crunch and pretty pops of color.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 (7-oz.) container plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 ounces baby spinach (about 3 cups)
  • 2/3 cup cooked quinoa
  • 2/3 cup quartered fresh strawberries (4 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 cup store-bought almond granola

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 407
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 49g
  • Sugar per serving 20g
  • Sodium per serving 418mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, and salt in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly, until fully emulsified.

Step 2

Spread yogurt evenly on 2 plates. Toss together spinach, quinoa, strawberries, blueberries, and half of the dressing in a medium bowl. Divide salad between plates, on top of yogurt. Drizzle with remaining dressing, and sprinkle with granola.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com