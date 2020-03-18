Greg DuPree
Berries, granola, yogurt...and spinach? Trust us. All the makings of your morning parfait create an unexpected dish with pleasing crunch and pretty pops of color.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, and salt in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly, until fully emulsified.
Step 2
Spread yogurt evenly on 2 plates. Toss together spinach, quinoa, strawberries, blueberries, and half of the dressing in a medium bowl. Divide salad between plates, on top of yogurt. Drizzle with remaining dressing, and sprinkle with granola.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020