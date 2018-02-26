Spinach-Feta Mini Frittatas

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 5 ounces baby spinach, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 3 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/4 cup drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes (about 1 1/4 oz.), chopped
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives (about 1 1/8 oz.), chopped
  • 10 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 326mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 6g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 584mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add shallot, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Add spinach in batches, and cook each batch, stirring often, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes, before adding next batch. Stir in salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Divide feta, tomatoes, and olives among 12 silicone muffin cups on a baking sheet. Squeeze any excess water from spinach mixture, and divide among cups.

Step 3

Whisk together eggs, yogurt, oregano, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until well blended. Divide egg mixture evenly among muffin cups. Gently stir with a wooden pick to distribute fillings.

Step 4

Bake until frittatas are just set, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes, and then pop frittatas out of muffin cups. Serve hot.

Step 5

Make Ahead: Let frittatas cool completely; cover and refrigerate. Eat cold or reheat in microwave or wrapped in foil in toaster oven.

