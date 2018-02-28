Taco Tuesday just got more exciting. Instead of heading to your favorite Mexican restaurant, take this spicy shrimp and pineapple tacos recipe into the kitchen.

Shrimp are low in calories and high in protein. Ech jumbo shrimp is about 14 calories and packs about 3 grams of protein. Not to mention, these little pink guys don’t have very much fat or carbohydrates. The other star of this dish is pineapple, a fruit that provides more than 100% of your recommended daily amount of vitamin C per serving.

After patting, seasoning, and cooking the shrimp in a large skillet, throw in some pineapple and a diced onion until the fruit is caramelized. Prepare a delicious sauce made of yogurt, lime juice and a little salt, and you’re ready to load up your tortillas. Sprinkle cabbage, drizzle the yogurt sauce, and toss (digestion-friendly!) cilantro to make the meal complete.