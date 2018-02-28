Spicy Shrimp and Pineapple Tacos

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
ADAM DOLGE

Taco Tuesday just got more exciting. Instead of heading to your favorite Mexican restaurant, take this spicy shrimp and pineapple tacos recipe into the kitchen.

Shrimp are low in calories and high in protein. Ech jumbo shrimp is about 14 calories and packs about 3 grams of protein. Not to mention, these little pink guys don’t have very much fat or carbohydrates. The other star of this dish is pineapple, a fruit that provides more than 100% of your recommended daily amount of vitamin C per serving.

After patting, seasoning, and cooking the shrimp in a large skillet, throw in some pineapple and a diced onion until the fruit is caramelized. Prepare a delicious sauce made of yogurt, lime juice and a little salt, and you’re ready to load up your tortillas. Sprinkle cabbage, drizzle the yogurt sauce, and toss (digestion-friendly!) cilantro to make the meal complete.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp
  • 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 medium pineapple, cored, chopped (2 cups)
  • 1 small white onion, finely diced (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 8 6-inch corn tortillas, toasted
  • 1/4 medium head green cabbage, shredded (1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 147mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 49g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 644mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pat shrimp dry. Combine chile powder, black pepper, cayenne, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl; sprinkle evenly over shrimp. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over high. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a plate.

Step 2

Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil to skillet; reduce heat to medium. Add pineapple and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until pineapple is lightly caramelized, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in shrimp; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 3

While pineapple mixture cooks, stir together yogurt, lime juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Divide pineapple mixture among tortillas; top with cabbage, and drizzle each with about 1 tablespoon of the yogurt sauce. Sprinkle with cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.

