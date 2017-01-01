Spicy Pumpkin Hummus

Gergg Dupress; Prop Styling: Thom Driver; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
8
Beth Lipton

If you prefer your hummus on the mild side, leave out the harissa.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon harissa
  • 1/4 teaspoon raw honey
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon toasted pepitas
  • Pinch of paprika (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 347mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place garlic and 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over low heat. Cook until garlic begins to sizzle, about 30 seconds; transfer to a food processor.

Step 2

Add chickpeas, pumpkin, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, harissa, honey, and 2 tablespoons oil to food processor. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl as needed. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. (Add additional harissa for more heat, if desired.)

Step 3

Transfer to a bowl; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to allow flavors to develop. To serve, drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with pepitas and paprika, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up