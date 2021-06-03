Spiced Grilled Shrimp With Creamy Quinoa

High in protein but low in calories, shrimp is full of nutrients, such as iron, iodine, selenium, and vitamin B12. We’ve seasoned it with ras el hanout, a North African mix of spices that brings warm flavor and healthy compounds, too.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

30 mins
40 mins
  • Place an unoiled grill basket on grill grates, and preheat grill to medium-high (400° to 450°F).

  • Stir together milk, 1 1/2 cups water, and quinoa in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil on stovetop over medium-high. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender and creamy, 20 to 25 minutes. Add more water if needed, 2 tablespoons at a time, to maintain a creamy texture. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.

  • Toss together carrots, shrimp, ras el hanout, 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Transfer mixture to hot grill basket; grill, covered, stirring occasionally, until charred and tender. Use tongs to transfer shrimp to a medium bowl after about 2 minutes and carrots after about 4 minutes. Add dates, almonds, lemon juice, parsley, mint, cilantro, and remaining tablespoon oil; toss to combine. Serve shrimp mixture over quinoa and with lemon wedges.

Per Serving:
530 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 152mg; sodium 762mg; carbohydrates 66g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 27g; sugars 35g; saturated fat 4g.
