Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie

Thanks to almond milk and almond butter, you get a double dose of the good stuff in Spiced Banana-Almond Smoothie. This smoothie satisfies as a breakfast or snack beverage.Recipe courtesy of Joanne Weir, host of Joanne Weir’s Cooking Confidence on PBS; chef at Copita in Sausalito, California; and the author of Cooking Confidence

By Joanne Weir

Makes: 1 serving (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
  • Combine all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.

310 calories; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; mono fat 5.2g; poly fat 2.3g; protein 6g; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 6g; iron 1mg; sodium 217mg; calcium 267mg.
