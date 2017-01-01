Spice-Rubbed Roast Chicken

20 Mins
1 Hour 30 Mins
1 Hour 50 Mins
6
April 2016

Garlic and spices give the meat big flavor without tons of added fat and salt.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds thin carrots (about 18), quartered lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 whole chicken (4 to 4 1/2 lb.), giblets and neck removed
  • 1 onion, quartered
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges, plus more for serving
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth, plus more as needed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 270
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 91mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 806mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 400°F. Rub carrots with 1/2 Tbsp. oil; season with 1 tsp. cumin, salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a rack in a roasting pan. Whisk together remaining 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil, vinegar, chili powder, garlic, remaining 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. pepper in a small bowl. Rub chicken all over with spice mixture; place onion and lemon wedges in cavity. Tie legs with kitchen string and place onion on top of carrots on rack. Add 1 cup broth to bottom of pan.

Step 2

 Roast chicken, adding more broth to pan as needed, until carrots are tender, chicken is golden brown, and an instant read thermometer inserted into center of a thigh reads 165°F, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3

 Let chicken rest for 10 minutes before carving. Squeeze half of lemon wedges into pan juices; discard wedges and onion. Transfer carrots to a serving dish. Skim fat from pan juices. Carve chicken and serve with carrots, pan juices, and fresh lemon wedges.

