Spice-Rubbed Roast Chicken

Step 1

Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 400°F. Rub carrots with 1/2 Tbsp. oil; season with 1 tsp. cumin, salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a rack in a roasting pan. Whisk together remaining 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil, vinegar, chili powder, garlic, remaining 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. pepper in a small bowl. Rub chicken all over with spice mixture; place onion and lemon wedges in cavity. Tie legs with kitchen string and place onion on top of carrots on rack. Add 1 cup broth to bottom of pan.