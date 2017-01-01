Spanish Deviled Eggs

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
6 servings
Deb Wise
January 2017

Mayonnaise made with avocado oil is loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, as well as fat-soluble vitamins D and E.

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon cider vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced jarred roasted piquillo peppers (from about 2 peppers)
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 126
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 194mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 249mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

1 Place eggs in a saucepan with enough cold water to cover by 2 inches; bring to a boil over high heat. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand for 12 minutes. Drain. Plunge eggs into a bowl of ice water; let stand until cold, about 15 minutes. Carefully peel and halve eggs lengthwise.

Step 2

2 Spoon egg yolks into a bowl. Add mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, paprika and black pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth and well combined. Stir in piquillo peppers.

Step 3

3 Spoon or pipe mixture into egg white halves. Top with chives and additional paprika, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up