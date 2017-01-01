How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F; line a baking sheet with parchment. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Discard seeds and membranes. Rub cut sides of squash with 1 tablespoon oil. Place squash, cut sides down, on baking sheet. Bake until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Scrape insides with a fork to remove spaghettilike strands. Keep warm.

Step 2 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté onion until tender, about 6 minutes. Add red pepper and 1 tablespoon each garlic and oregano; sauté 1 minute. Add tomatoes and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in vinegar.

Step 3 Increase oven to 450°F; mist a baking sheet with cooking spray. Grind oats in a food processor. Place oats and remaining 1 tablespoon each garlic and oregano and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper in a bowl. Add beef, egg, and 1/4 cup cheese; stir until just combined. Shape into 12 meatballs and place on baking sheet; bake until lightly browned, about 8 minutes.