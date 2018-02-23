Spaghetti and Meatballs

Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cooking Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Health.com

Any type of salad greens can be used for the salad. Use a flat spatula to turn the meatballs, because a spoon might break the meatballs.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 slice whole-meal, multigrain bread
  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground buffalo
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons dried sage
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium pasta sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 pound whole-wheat spaghetti
  • Salad
  • 8 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 560
  • Total fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 205mg
  • Sodium per serving 480mg
  • Potassium per serving 1490mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Sugars per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 51g

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak the bread in 1 cup water until soft.

Step 2

Combine ground buffalo, garlic, sage, onion, and egg in a bowl or food processor. Remove bread from water and squeeze out excess water. Blend into meat mixture. Add salt and pepper. Form into balls about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. It should make 8 meatballs.

Step 3

Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs on all sides, about 5 minutes.

Step 4

Mix the pasta sauce and water together. Lower the heat to medium and add the sauce and water mixture. Simmer gently 15 minutes, carefully turning the meatballs once. A meat thermometer inserted into meatballs should read 160°F.

Step 5

While meatballs simmer, add the spaghetti to boiling water and cook 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and divide spaghetti among 4 dinner plates. Serve meatballs and sauce over the spaghetti.

Step 6

Place lettuce in a salad bowl and toss with the dressing. Divide among 4 plates.

This recipe excerpted from The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook. ©2018 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

