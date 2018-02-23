Spaghetti and Meatballs

Any type of salad greens can be used for the salad. Use a flat spatula to turn the meatballs, because a spoon might break the meatballs.
How to Make It
Soak the bread in 1 cup water until soft.
Combine ground buffalo, garlic, sage, onion, and egg in a bowl or food processor. Remove bread from water and squeeze out excess water. Blend into meat mixture. Add salt and pepper. Form into balls about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. It should make 8 meatballs.
Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs on all sides, about 5 minutes.
Mix the pasta sauce and water together. Lower the heat to medium and add the sauce and water mixture. Simmer gently 15 minutes, carefully turning the meatballs once. A meat thermometer inserted into meatballs should read 160°F.
While meatballs simmer, add the spaghetti to boiling water and cook 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and divide spaghetti among 4 dinner plates. Serve meatballs and sauce over the spaghetti.
Place lettuce in a salad bowl and toss with the dressing. Divide among 4 plates.
This recipe excerpted from The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook. ©2018 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.