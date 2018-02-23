Spaghetti and Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak the bread in 1 cup water until soft.

Step 2 Combine ground buffalo, garlic, sage, onion, and egg in a bowl or food processor. Remove bread from water and squeeze out excess water. Blend into meat mixture. Add salt and pepper. Form into balls about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. It should make 8 meatballs.

Step 3 Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs on all sides, about 5 minutes.

Step 4 Mix the pasta sauce and water together. Lower the heat to medium and add the sauce and water mixture. Simmer gently 15 minutes, carefully turning the meatballs once. A meat thermometer inserted into meatballs should read 160°F.

Step 5 While meatballs simmer, add the spaghetti to boiling water and cook 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and divide spaghetti among 4 dinner plates. Serve meatballs and sauce over the spaghetti.