Still a kimchi skeptic? Give this recipe a try. The sweetness of the Asian pear helps balance out the intensity of this probiotic food.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together soy sauce, honey, and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pepper.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pork, and cook until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Place on an aluminum foil–lined baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce mixture, reserving remaining mixture. Transfer pork to oven, and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 140°F, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. (Temperature will rise as pork rests.)
While pork finishes in the oven, wipe skillet clean. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and brussels sprouts, and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until brussels sprouts begin to brown, about 4 minutes. Add water, and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes. Stir in kimchi. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.
Slice pork across grain. Serve with brussels sprouts mixture and reserved glaze. Sprinkle with chopped pear and sesame seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019