Soy-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Kimchi Brussels Sprouts

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Still a kimchi skeptic? Give this recipe a try. The sweetness of the Asian pear helps balance out the intensity of this probiotic food.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • 1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin
  • 12 ounces brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (quartered if large)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 cup prepared kimchi, chopped
  • 1 cup finely chopped Asian pear
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 22g
  • Sugar per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 698mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together soy sauce, honey, and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pepper.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pork, and cook until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Place on an aluminum foil–lined baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce mixture, reserving remaining mixture. Transfer pork to oven, and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 140°F, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. (Temperature will rise as pork rests.)

Step 3

While pork finishes in the oven, wipe skillet clean. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and brussels sprouts, and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until brussels sprouts begin to brown, about 4 minutes. Add water, and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes. Stir in kimchi. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.

Step 4

Slice pork across grain. Serve with brussels sprouts mixture and reserved glaze. Sprinkle with chopped pear and sesame seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

