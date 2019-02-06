How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together soy sauce, honey, and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pepper.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pork, and cook until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Place on an aluminum foil–lined baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce mixture, reserving remaining mixture. Transfer pork to oven, and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 140°F, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. (Temperature will rise as pork rests.)

Step 3 While pork finishes in the oven, wipe skillet clean. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and brussels sprouts, and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until brussels sprouts begin to brown, about 4 minutes. Add water, and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes. Stir in kimchi. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.