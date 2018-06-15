Southwestern Corn Soup With Grilled Peppers and Shrimp

Ingredients

  • 1 large (9 1/2-oz.) red bell pepper, stemmed, quartered lengthwise, and seeded
  • 1 large (2-oz.) jalapeño, stemmed, halved lengthwise, and seeded
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 4 cups fresh corn kernels (4 ears)
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from 1 garlic clove)
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 3/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 pound peeled, deveined cooked shrimp
  • 1 small ripe avocado, chopped (2/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 567mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high. Brush quartered bell pepper and halved jalapeño evenly with 1/2 tablespoon of the oil. Grill, uncovered,turning occasionally, until slightly charred on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a small bowl and cover with aluminum foil. Chill at least 30 minutes and until ready to serve.

Step 2

Place remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet; heat over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add corn and garlic; cook, stirring often, 3 minutes. Stir in broth, salt, and black pepper. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 6 minutes.

Step 3

Pour corn mixture into a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid on blender and place a clean towel over opening to prevent splatters. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour into a medium bowl; stir in lime juice and cumin. Cover and chill until completely cold, at least 4 hours.

Step 4

Chop chilled roasted bell pepper and jalapeño; stir into chilled corn mixture. Stir in cilantro. Ladle soup into 4 serving bowls. Top evenly with shrimp and chopped avocado; garnish with additional cilantro. Serve immediately.

