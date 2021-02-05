Stir together 1 1/4 cups warm water (105°F to 112°F), yeast, and syrup in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with hook attachment. Let sit until yeast is fragrant and foamy, about 5 minutes. Add olive oil and salt, and stir to combine. Add 2 1/2 cups flour, and beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-low, and beat until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 more minutes. Add up to 2 tablespoons more flour if dough feels too wet and sticks to sides of bowl.