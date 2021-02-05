Soppressata-Burrata Pizza With Herbs

With bubbly edges, melt-in-your-mouth burrata, and a light and fresh salad, this is what pizza dreams are made of. By using white whole-wheat flour for the crust, you get all the fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals of wholewheat flour but with a mild taste that lets the toppings shine.

By Marianne Williams
Health March 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

35 mins
2 hrs 20 mins
4
Ingredients

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough
Simple San Marzano Sauce
Pizza Topping

Directions

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

  • Stir together 1 1/4 cups warm water (105°F to 112°F), yeast, and syrup in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with hook attachment. Let sit until yeast is fragrant and foamy, about 5 minutes. Add olive oil and salt, and stir to combine. Add 2 1/2 cups flour, and beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-low, and beat until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 more minutes. Add up to 2 tablespoons more flour if dough feels too wet and sticks to sides of bowl.

  • Transfer dough to a bowl lightly greased with cooking spray. Turn dough to fully coat in cooking spray. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and place in a warm spot to rise until doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. (If desired, let rise overnight in refrigerator, and rest at room temperature 30 minutes to 1 hour before cooking.)

  • Remove dough from bowl, and cut in half. Shape each half into a ball. If making 1 pizza, roll or gently stretch 1 dough ball into a 12-inch round. Wrap remaining dough ball in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use, or freeze for up to 2 months. Makes enough dough for 2 crusts.

Simple San Marzano Sauce

  • Place drained tomatoes in a large bowl, and crush with hands until almost smooth but chunks still remain. Add oil, garlic, salt, and oregano, and let sit 30 minutes to 1 hour to let flavors meld. Remove garlic and discard; refrigerate sauce until ready to use. (Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.) Makes 2 1/4 cups.

To Make Pizza

  • Preheat oven to 500°F with pizza stone or baking sheet on middle rack. Remove preheated stone from oven; place 1 Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough round on stone. Top with 1/3 cup Simple San Marzano Sauce, 5 oz. torn burrata cheese, and 2 oz. soppressata. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Toss together 1 cup arugula, 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley leaves, 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice, and 1 tsp. olive oil; lightly pile on top of pizza.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 548mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 15g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 7g.
