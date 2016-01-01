- Calories per serving 201
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 749mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Sole en Papillote
The sole can be prepped several hours in advance; keep until ready to cook.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400ºF.
Cut 4 (12-inch) square sheets of parchment. Fold each in half, then open parchment and put a fillet on 1 side of crease line. Season fillets with salt and pepper and sprinkle with garlic and oil. Lay basil, tomatoes and scallions evenly across top of each fillet. Close parchment and crease edges together in a narrow fold to seal.
Lay packets on a large baking sheet and bake until puffed and golden, 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, place packets on plates and slice open with a knife, taking care not to get burned by the steam.
Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016