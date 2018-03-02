- Calories per serving 425
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrates per serving 31g
- Sugar per serving 7g
- Sodium per serving 725mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 74mg
Smoky Sheet Pan Chicken and Vegetables
It’s as simple as it is comforting.
Get ready to preheat your oven for your new favorite weekday dish. With four main ingredients and just one sheet pan, this plate of chicken and vegetables can be all yours in just 30 minutes.
Chicken thighs are packed with protein; fingerling potatoes have more than 60 different types of phytonutrients; and the veggies speak for themselves. Brussels sprouts are full of vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fiber.
This recipe shows you how to season the chicken thighs with a homemade rub before placing them on half of your baking sheet. Once you’ve seasoned the vegetables, distribute them evenly onto the other side. Prepare a vinaigrette made of vinegar, mustard, honey, and salt, and drizzle it onto your cooked chicken and vegetables.
Each serving is 425 calories, has 7 grams of fiber, and contains just 1 gram of added sugar.
How to Make It
Place a rimmed baking sheet on rack in center of oven; preheat to 425°F. Pat chicken dry. Combine paprika, chili powder, and 1/4 tea - spoon each of the salt and pepper in a small bowl; rub evenly over chicken. Place potatoes, brussels sprouts, and shallots in a medium bowl. Add thyme, 2 tablespoons of the oil, ½teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat.
Remove baking sheet from oven; mist with cooking spray. Place vegetables on 1 half of hot baking sheet and chicken on other. Roast until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender and slightly charred, 15 to 18 minutes. With pan still in oven, adjust temperature to high broil; cook until vegetables are charred and chicken is slightly crisp, 3 to 4 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Slowly whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Drizzle chicken and vegetables with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with parsley.