Smoked Salmon–Sourdough Tartines

Rating: Unrated

This tasty spread is based on salmon rillettes—a French preparation that’s typically full of butter (which we’ve ditched) and crème fraÎche (which we’ve replaced with a little mayonnaise and some Greek yogurt). It gets tons of flavor from hot-smoked as well as roasted salmon and texture from crunchy, fresh toppings, and makes a great breakfast or lunch…or even dinner.

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place salmon fillet, skinned side down, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of fillet registers 135°F, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, shred smoked salmon using your hands into very small flakes in a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, chives, tarragon, and pepper; stir until thoroughly combined. Toss together frisée, salt, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in a small bowl.

  • Gently shred cooled salmon into large flakes. Fold half of baked salmon into mayonnaise mixture until fully coated. Fold in remaining baked salmon until just combined and salmon is fully coated (be careful to not overmix). Spoon mixture evenly onto toasts; top with frisée salad, and garnish with radish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 675mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 35g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 04/13/2021