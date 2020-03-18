Smoked Salmon Breakfast Salad

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
By Julia Levy

Get your bagel-and-lox fix with this hearty recipe, complete with a sprinkle of “everything” seasoning. Gut-health bonus: The creamy dill dressing is whipped up with probiotic-rich kefir.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 plain whole-grain bagel, cut into ½-in. cubes (1½ oz.)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup plain whole-milk kefir
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 3 ounces baby gem lettuce, cored and leaves separated
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 teaspoon “everything” seasoning blend

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • per serving 6g Sugar (1g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 804mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Toss together bagel cubes and 1 tablespoon of the oil to coat. Toast in a skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until bagel cubes are lightly browned and crispy on outsides, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Stir together kefir, dill, honey, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl. Toss together lettuce, salmon, cucumber, and tomatoes in a large bowl; drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with “everything” seasoning. Divide salad among serving bowls; top each with bagel croutons.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

