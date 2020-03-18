Get your bagel-and-lox fix with this hearty recipe, complete with a sprinkle of “everything” seasoning. Gut-health bonus: The creamy dill dressing is whipped up with probiotic-rich kefir.
How to Make It
Toss together bagel cubes and 1 tablespoon of the oil to coat. Toast in a skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until bagel cubes are lightly browned and crispy on outsides, about 5 minutes.
Stir together kefir, dill, honey, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl. Toss together lettuce, salmon, cucumber, and tomatoes in a large bowl; drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with “everything” seasoning. Divide salad among serving bowls; top each with bagel croutons.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020