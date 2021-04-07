Slow-Roasted Salmon, Tomatoes, and Olives With Couscous

Rating: Unrated

Roasting tomatoes, olives, capers, and salmon together at a low heat keeps the fish evenly cooked and infuses the dish with Mediterranean flavors. (It also makes this dinner mostly hands-off!) And, your body can absorb the antioxidants from cooked tomatoes more easily than from raw ones.

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together tomatoes, shallot, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Roast until tomatoes are just shriveled, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 275°F.

    Advertisement

  • Add olives, capers, and garlic to the tomato mixture in baking dish; stir to combine. Sprinkle salmon with remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Nestle salmon fillet, skin side down, in mixture in baking dish. Spoon olive-tomato mixture and juices over salmon.

  • Slow-roast until salmon is opaque around the edges and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of fillet registers 135°F, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle salmon mixture with parsley and lemon zest. Serve with cooked couscous and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 654mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 34g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 04/13/2021