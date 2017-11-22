As the weather gets colder, you cravings for tummy-warming soup are rising. Finding a soup that’s equal parts tasty, filling, and nutritious can be difficult, since canned soups are loaded with excess sodium and preservatives. And although chili is a timeless classic, whipping up the meat and beans-based stew every time you bring out the slow cooker can get boring.

Enter slow-cooker turkey vegetable soup. It’s easy to prepare, filling, and healthy, thanks to ingredients like turkey legs, zucchini, barley, parsnips, and kale. Plus, it only requires 25 minutes of preparation. Once you add all of your ingredients to the slow cooker, you’re hands-free and can let the soup simmer for four hours. Then, it’s ready to eat!

Did we mention slow-cooker turkey vegetable soup is packed with nutrients? Carrots offer beta carotene to promote eye health, leafy green kale packs fiber and folate, and zucchini brings antioxidants, vitamin A, and potassium to this soup recipe. Plus, lean meat from turkey legs packs protein, to keep you feeling satisfied for longer.