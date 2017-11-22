- Calories per serving 244
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrates per serving 29g
- Sodium per serving 695mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Slow-Cooker Turkey-Vegetable Soup
As the weather gets colder, you cravings for tummy-warming soup are rising. Finding a soup that’s equal parts tasty, filling, and nutritious can be difficult, since canned soups are loaded with excess sodium and preservatives. And although chili is a timeless classic, whipping up the meat and beans-based stew every time you bring out the slow cooker can get boring.
Enter slow-cooker turkey vegetable soup. It’s easy to prepare, filling, and healthy, thanks to ingredients like turkey legs, zucchini, barley, parsnips, and kale. Plus, it only requires 25 minutes of preparation. Once you add all of your ingredients to the slow cooker, you’re hands-free and can let the soup simmer for four hours. Then, it’s ready to eat!
Did we mention slow-cooker turkey vegetable soup is packed with nutrients? Carrots offer beta carotene to promote eye health, leafy green kale packs fiber and folate, and zucchini brings antioxidants, vitamin A, and potassium to this soup recipe. Plus, lean meat from turkey legs packs protein, to keep you feeling satisfied for longer.
How to Make It
Combine onion, celery, garlic, thyme, sage, and 1 tablespoon oil in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high until vegetables have slightly softened, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey legs; cook until well browned on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to slow cooker; add broth, carrots, and parsnips. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until turkey is very tender, about 4 hours.
Remove turkey legs from slow cooker. Cut meat from bones and shred meat; discard bones. Return meat to slow cooker. Stir in kale, barley, salt, pepper, and zucchini. Cover and cook on low until barley is tender, about 1 hour. Discard thyme sprigs. Stir in lemon juice.