Skirt Steak Tacos

Greg Dupree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Adam Hickman
June 2016

Beef is an excellent source of vitamin B12, essential for energy.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skirt steak
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated red onion
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 3/4 cup diced tomato
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed
  • 8 cilantro springs, torn
  • 2 ounces crumbled queso fresco (about 1/2 cup)
  • 8 lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Sodium per serving 599mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Sprinkle steak with salt, pepper and cumin. Rub steak with onion and lime zest. Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill steak, covered with grill lid, until done, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill; let stand 10 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain.

Step 2

  Stir together tomato, radishes, lime juice and olive oil in a small bowl. Divide steak evenly among tortillas; top with tomato mixture, cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

