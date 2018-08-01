Skillet Chicken Piccata With Steamed Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle chicken with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; dredge in flour, shaking off excess.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken and lemon halves, cut side down. Cook until chicken is lightly browned and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer chicken and lemons to a serving platter; tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Step 3 While chicken is cooking, prepare broccoli according to package directions; set aside.

Step 4 Add wine to skillet over medium-high; bring to a boil, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Cook, until almost completely reduced, about 2 minutes. Add chicken broth; cook until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add capers, lemon juice, butter, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, and stir until butter is melted.