Skillet Chicken Piccata With Steamed Broccoli

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 4-oz. chicken breast cutlets
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 5/8 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 1 12-oz. pkg. frozen broccoli florets
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons drained nonpareil capers
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 12g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 573mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle chicken with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; dredge in flour, shaking off excess.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken and lemon halves, cut side down. Cook until chicken is lightly browned and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer chicken and lemons to a serving platter; tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Step 3

While chicken is cooking, prepare broccoli according to package directions; set aside.

Step 4

Add wine to skillet over medium-high; bring to a boil, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Cook, until almost completely reduced, about 2 minutes. Add chicken broth; cook until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add capers, lemon juice, butter, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, and stir until butter is melted.

Step 5

Place broccoli on platter with chicken; drizzle with pan sauce, and sprinkle with parsley.

