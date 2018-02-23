Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Mittera/Designed for One
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
1
By Health.com

Have the butcher cut the beef weight you need, if possible. Otherwise, buy a larger piece, and cut into 4-ounce pieces. Freeze individually.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces whole-grain rotini, such as Barilla Plus
  • 1/2 teaspoon canola oil
  • 4 ounces boneless top sirloin steak, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons crumbled reduced-fat blue cheese
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped green onion
  • 1/16 teaspoon dried rosemary (pinch)
  • 1/16 teaspoon salt (pinch)
  • Black pepper to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Total fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Sodium per serving 480mg
  • Potassium per serving 303mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 6g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 35g

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook 2 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Don’t overcook or it will be tough.

Step 3

Toss the drained pasta with the cheese, onions, and rosemary; top with the beef and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

You May Like

Read More