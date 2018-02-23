Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Mittera/Designed for One
Have the butcher cut the beef weight you need, if possible. Otherwise, buy a larger piece, and cut into 4-ounce pieces. Freeze individually.
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook 2 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Don’t overcook or it will be tough.
Toss the drained pasta with the cheese, onions, and rosemary; top with the beef and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.