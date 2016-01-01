Shrimp With Spicy Ginger Noodles

Keller + Keller Photography
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
May 2016

This favorite is rich in selenium, a trace mineral that may help ward off cancer.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 oz. soba (buckwheat) noodles
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tsp. grapeseed oil
  • 2 teaspoons sriracha or other hot sauce
  • 2 ounces snow peas, julienned
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 orange bell pepper, seeded and julienned

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 575mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

Step 2

Combine ginger, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce, 1/3 cup of the oil, sriracha, snow peas, scallions, bell pepper and sesame seeds in a large bowl. Add noodles; mix well with your hands. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3

Devein shrimp by running a sharp knife down backs to remove black streak. Rinse with cold water.

Step 4

Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Toss shrimp with remaining 2 teaspoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Sear on both sides until cooked through, about 1 minute per side. Divide noodles among 4 bowls, top each with shrimp and serve.

Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

