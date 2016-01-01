Shrimp With Spicy Ginger Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook noodles until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

Step 2 Combine ginger, garlic, vinegar, soy sauce, 1/3 cup of the oil, sriracha, snow peas, scallions, bell pepper and sesame seeds in a large bowl. Add noodles; mix well with your hands. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3 Devein shrimp by running a sharp knife down backs to remove black streak. Rinse with cold water.