- Calories per serving 404
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 216mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrates per serving 33g
- Sodium per serving 643mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 259mg
Shrimp Burgers
Bryan Gardner; Food Styling: Anna Hampton, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together mayonnaise, relish, and 1/4 teaspoon of the Old Bay in a small bowl.
Step 2
Place half of the shrimp in a food processor and pulse until very finely chopped. Add egg, garlic, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon Old Bay; pulse just until combined. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Roughly chop remaining shrimp and add to bowl. Add parsley and stir just until combined. Shape mixture into four 3 1/2-inch patties.
Step 3
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add patties in a single layer; cook until edges are crispy and shrimp is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Step 4
Place 1 patty on bottom half of each muffin; top with 4 teaspoons of the mayonnaise mixture, tomato slices, 1 lettuce leaf, and other half of muffin.