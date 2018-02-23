Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cooking Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Any type of mushrooms can be used for this pizza.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 12-inch whole-wheat pizza base (10 ounces)
  • Olive oil spray
  • 2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced (about 2 cups)
  • 8 ounces reduced-fat Swiss cheese
  • 2 cups sliced button mushrooms
  • 2 cups sliced green bell pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds raw, peeled and deveined large shrimp
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 4 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 470
  • Total fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 295mg
  • Sodium per serving 670mg
  • Potassium per serving 1030mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Sugars per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 60g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place pizza base on foil and spray with olive oil spray.

Step 2

Place sliced tomatoes in one layer over the pizza base. Place cheese slices over tomatoes. Spread mushrooms over the cheese and bell pepper on top of the mushrooms. Place the shrimp evenly over the top. Sprinkle oregano over the shrimp.

Step 3

Place baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the lemon juice and pepper over the top. Wash and dry the arugula, place in the center of the pizza, and spray with olive oil spray. Serve immediately.

This recipe excerpted from The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook. ©2018 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

