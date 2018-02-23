Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Any type of mushrooms can be used for this pizza.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place pizza base on foil and spray with olive oil spray.
Place sliced tomatoes in one layer over the pizza base. Place cheese slices over tomatoes. Spread mushrooms over the cheese and bell pepper on top of the mushrooms. Place the shrimp evenly over the top. Sprinkle oregano over the shrimp.
Place baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the lemon juice and pepper over the top. Wash and dry the arugula, place in the center of the pizza, and spray with olive oil spray. Serve immediately.
