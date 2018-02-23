Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place pizza base on foil and spray with olive oil spray.

Step 2 Place sliced tomatoes in one layer over the pizza base. Place cheese slices over tomatoes. Spread mushrooms over the cheese and bell pepper on top of the mushrooms. Place the shrimp evenly over the top. Sprinkle oregano over the shrimp.